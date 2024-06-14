Key Takeaways Framework thrives on making laptops without AI angle, contrary to current trends in the tech industry.

With rising popularity of AI PCs, Framework's anti-AI stance has surprisingly not harmed its sales.

The success of Framework's strategy will depend on public opinion towards AI tools and the future of tech trends.

With AI being the newest trend in technology, it's only natural that companies are jumping on the bandwagon and releasing computers marketed towards AI tools. From Copilot+ devices to AI-enhanced SBCs, manufacturers have been on a gold rush trying to be the first to offer the first AI-powered devices on the market. However, you may have noticed that the laptop designer Framework hasn't been as excited over the AI wave as most companies. In fact, it prides itself as one of the few companies that make laptops without an AI angle, and the best part is that its strategy is working for it so far.

2:09 Related Alienware x16 R2 review: This gaming laptop is more powerful than ever — most of the time This gaming laptop is still full of RGB and great aesthetics, but now includes Intel Core Ultra and other upgrades inside.

Framework swears off of the AI PC hype

If this is the first time you've heard of the company, Framework specializes in making modular laptops. If you've ever owned a laptop and wished you could easily replace its parts, that's exactly the sort of frustration Framework aims to fix. Now, it seems that Framework is capitalizing on another pain point for some people; the recent trend of AI PCs.

An AI PC focuses on providing enough processing power to run artificial intelligence models on local hardware, so your PC doesn't need to beam information back to a third-party server to get the answers to your queries. Framework doesn't seem fussed with entering the AI PC race, as shown by an X post in May saying it felt like it may be the only laptop maker without an AI focus. Now, the company has taken to X again to make a post declaring that its anti-AI stance isn't harming its sales:

The best move in the AI PC race is not to play - maybe

It's an interesting take on the current trend; sometimes the best thing a company can do is appeal to people who aren't interested in new fads. Whether or not Framework's strategy will pay off in the long run is yet to be seen, and wholly depends on the public's growing opinion on AI tools. If people deem AI to be too much of a fad, Framework could make some serious money off of making AI-less PCs; if it catches on, Framework may end up eating its own words. We'll have to see which way the trends go as AI PCs begin to roll out worldwide.