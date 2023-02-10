We're almost coming up to a year since Valve launched the Steam Deck, and while it was a long process, we're now at the point where it can easily be purchased without a reservation. So while some folks might just be starting their journey with the handheld console, others who have had more time with it, might have already started down another path, exploring different mods and accessories.

Perhaps one of the most critical parts of the Steam Deck is its internal storage, with the unit coming in three different configurations: a 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB model. In addition to the internal storage, each console also has a microSD card slot, which can expand the unit's capacity, leaving you with a ton of different microSD card options. While common sizes can be relatively inexpensive, larger sizes like a 1TB card can be quite costly. Also, if you're looking to go for a size larger than 1TB, it's currently not available from major retailers.

As you can imagine, storage space on the console can become an issue, especially since you can load full PC games, some of which, can be quite significant, coming in at over 50GB per game. Regardless of which model you order, you can easily run out of space if you're not careful. Luckily, there's a solution, and although it's not the easiest mod to perform, it is available, which is replacing the NVMe SSD drive inside. Unfortunately, the SSD inside isn't like the typical one you'd find inside a laptop or PC.

Instead, the Steam Deck utilizes an M.2 2230 standard which is less common and while these cards have been available, they've been from smaller companies, making it a bit of gamble when upgrading. Luckily, Framework, known mostly for its modular and sustainable laptop efforts, has now decided to stock M.2 2230 drives, offering a Western Digital 2TB M.2 2230 SSD, giving Steam Deck owners a new option when it comes to upgrading. Of course, this card doesn't come in cheap, costing $300, but if you're willing to go all in, this is going to be the best option. Although they've currently sold out, you can head to the link in the source below to sign up when it becomes available.

Source: Framework