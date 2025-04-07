Summary Framework pulls Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640 versions from the US store due to new tariffs.

Recent political actions raised tariffs to 10%, causing Framework to lose money on low-end systems.

Framework must find a solution to continue selling affordable laptops in response to new tariffs.

We really love Framework laptops here at XDA. If you've never heard of the company, Framework's entire business model offers, well, frameworks for laptops. You can pop hardware out and slot new pieces in on a whim, and makes them an essential business for anyone who detests how most laptops tend to entomb their chips and sticks under warranty-voiding screws and tape.

We love the company's stuff so much, we gave the Framework Laptop 13 2024 edition a gleaming 9/10 score alongside the much-coveted XDA Recommended badge. So, it comes as a shame to see that Framework has had to pull a few laptops out of its range as it works out how to proceed in light of the new tariffs.

Framework pulls the Ultra 5 125H and Ryzen 5 7640 versions of the Laptop 13 from its US store

In a post on X, the company confirmed that those in the US will no longer have access to the Laptop 13 with an Ultra 5 125H or a Ryzen 5 7640 setup. It seems that other laptops are still for sale in the US, and that people outside of America can still grab these devices, but it's still a huge shame.

When asked why, Framework explained that it based its current pricing system on a 0% tariff from Taiwan. Recent political actions have raised that to 10%, which means that the low-end systems that Framework sells will actually cause it to lose money. As such, it has removed the offerings until it can work out how much it can charge customers to ensure it can keep itself afloat with low-end system sales.

We hope that Framework can find the best course of action in this new world, which proceeds to rock even the biggest players in the tech space. For example, Nintendo delayed Switch 2 preorders in the US after the tariffs came into effect, and they may come back with a higher price point.