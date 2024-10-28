Key Takeaways The Beth Deck is a DIY handheld gaming device using Framework laptop components.

Beth Deck offers easy assembly and repair, utilizing 3D-printed parts and no soldering.

Beth acknowledges the current version's flaws but plans to improve in the next revision.

We've covered plenty of DIY handhelds here at XDA, including ones made with official hardware (like a PlayStation or an Xbox). However, it never actually crossed my mind that you could use hardware designed for DIY purposes to make a handheld. So, imagine how I felt when someone discovered that, instead of jumping through all the hoops of getting a board into a case, you can just buy one off of Framework and put it into a 3D case. Well, now I feel silly.

The Beth Deck is a DIY handheld based on Framework hardware

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sequoia Alexander took the time to show off her friend's projects. It's called the Beth Deck, and it's called such because the person who made it is called Beth Le. Sometimes the simpler names are best.

Beth is onto something with her build; she claims you can construct it in 15 minutes and disassemble it again in two, which should make replacing or repairing hardware a lot easier than a store-bought model. It's also solderless and easy to assemble, which makes things a lot less stressful for sure.

Here is Beth's full list of parts:

As for the case, Beth has listed all of the 3D printable parts on her project page. While this is really impressive, Beth does note that this version of the Beth Deck has a few flaws, such as an overheating battery and a power button that pings off during deconstruction. However, it seems she's working on a second revision, so here's hoping she can iron out the main issues while still keeping this cool project's ease-of-use intact.