When we discuss hardware, it's easy to get mixed up in both x86 and Arm and forget that there are alternatives out there. For example, the RISC-V standard provides an open-source framework for hardware, but there wasn't a great deal of support for it. Well, that has just changed, as Framework has announced a RISC-V mainboard you can grab for your laptop right now.

Framework releases its RISC-V mainboard for laptops

As announced on the Framework blog, you can now purchase a RISC-V mainboard. The company announced the product over half a year ago, and now it's ready for release.

Framework notes that the board is more for people who want to develop around RISC-V hardware instead of consumers, so if you just want something you can use as a daily driver, the company recommends you hold out until designers can release more stuff that uses the architecture. However, if you're curious, you can pick it up for the Framework Laptop 13 and give it a spin. You'll find that it uses a StarFive JH7110 processor that takes advantage of the RISC-V ISA, so it's a good way to get started.

The company is also introducing the Framework Laptop 13 shell to go with this new development. The shell comes without a mainboard, memory, storage, or Wi-Fi, which lets you customize your hardware to your heart's content.

If you'd like to learn more about RISC-V and what it means for you, we at the XDA labs have been tinkering with the hardware for a little while now. Check out these reasons RISC-V is a healthy competitor everyone should be excited about for details on why this architecture is important, and be sure to take a peek at these fun projects you can build with a RISC-V motherboard.