A 3D slicer is one of the essential tools that every 3D printing enthusiast needs in their arsenal. After designing your files in a 3D modeling program, you export them to the slicer, mostly in STL, OBJ, or 3MF format, which turns them into instructions that the 3D printer understands, called the G-code. The G-code contains commands like how the nozzle should move, speed settings, layer height, and temperature settings, together with other settings. Beyond slicing the file, a 3D slicer is also helpful for customizing the settings of your design to achieve the best results. Below are five popular free 3D slicers you can use in your next project.

5 Cura

The most popular free 3D slicer

Cura is a free open-source 3D printer slicer for Windows, Mac, and Linux. It is compatible with most common FDM 3D printers, and the printer profiles have been tested for thousands of hours to ensure they give the best results. If you own an Ultimaker 3D printer, you can integrate it into the software, and there is also a CAD plugin option to integrate popular 3D modeling software like SolidWorks, Autodesk Inventor, and Siemens NX, so you can design your files and send them to the software with ease.

Cura is compatible with various file types, such as STL, OBJ, 3MF, X3D, PNG, JPG, GIF, and BMP. You can extend Cura's functionality by installing various plugins from Ultimaker Marketplace. After slicing the file, there is an option to preview how it will be 3D printed and even know the time and the size of the material you need.

4 Orca slicer

Advanced 3D printer slicer