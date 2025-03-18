Adobe After Effects is pretty much the default software for motion graphics, but you can't overlook the fact that it's expensive and resource-hungry, and it's also not always the most intuitive tool. When I started looking for After Effects alternatives, I realized there are actually some solid free options out there, and not just the usual suspects that tend to pop up on alternative lists.

If you're looking for a motion graphics tool that doesn't require a monthly subscription, these After Effects alternatives actually get the job done. Some of these I've used and loved, while others are just too interesting to ignore.

After Effects with the FX Console used to import an effect
6 Natron

An open-source option for node-based compositing