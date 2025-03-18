Adobe After Effects is pretty much the default software for motion graphics, but you can't overlook the fact that it's expensive and resource-hungry, and it's also not always the most intuitive tool. When I started looking for After Effects alternatives, I realized there are actually some solid free options out there, and not just the usual suspects that tend to pop up on alternative lists.
If you're looking for a motion graphics tool that doesn't require a monthly subscription, these After Effects alternatives actually get the job done. Some of these I've used and loved, while others are just too interesting to ignore.
