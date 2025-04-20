When I initially switched from a Windows PC to a Mac, I started using all the default apps on macOS since they were free to use and most of them offered a good set of features. However, as time passed, I started feeling locked in since a lot of the apps are limited to Apple's operating systems and platforms. This started causing compatibility issues with files exported from those apps, and also with the apps themselves, since I use an Android phone, and most of Apple's apps aren't available on the Play Store. Additionally, some default apps like Finder were just too barebones for my liking. That's when I started looking around for alternatives.

I didn't want to pay for any of the apps, so I started looking for free solutions. Now, the issue with free apps is that there's a chance you may get tied into another ecosystem, or big corporations may come behind your data since it's invaluable to them. So, I then added another filter to my search and decided to look for free and open-source alternatives. Thankfully, it didn't take me long to find some excellent apps that could give Apple's default services a run for their money. Here are some of my favorites that I still use to date.

5 Okular

A replacement for Preview