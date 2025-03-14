You may have one of the best gaming CPUs, and you may have been lucky enough to score one of the best graphics cards, but hardware is only half the battle with your gaming PC. To take your gaming PC to the next level, you need to pair all of that powerful hardware with equally powerful software.

Over my years of building and tweaking PCs, I've downloaded hundreds of utilities, most of which I opened once and never touched again. A build later and a couple of installs wiser, I have a condensed list of applications that I couldn't imagine using my PC without. I don't want to bloat your PC with software you won't use, but for most PC gamers, you'll find at least some utility on this list.

6 Asus GPUTweak III

Make your GPU work for you

There are a handful of great GPU utilities you can install, from MSI Afterburner to EVGA Precision X1, but I use Asus' GPUTweak III personally. The one you pick largely comes down to what interface you like most, as most GPU utilities provide the same core functionality of automatic overclocking, fan management, and power sliders. I gravitate to GPUTweak because the core interface is simple for dialing in a quick overclock or undervolt, and you can tie different OC profiles to different applications.

I'm not here to advocate you install GPUTweak in particular, but you should install a GPU utility. The obvious reason is to overclock your GPU, though there isn't a big performance advantage with most modern GPUs. I actually use GPUTweak to undervolt and power limit my GPU. I have a slight undervolt running at all times, and I tie a power limit to the less demanding games I play to keep my small form factor (SFF) PC running cool and quiet -- most recently, Windblown and Nine Sols.

Although most cards won't see a huge benefit from overclocking, there are some small performance advantages you can find if you mess around with your power limits and memory clock. Regardless if you're overclocking, undervolting, power limiting, or just need to set a fan curve, you should have a GPU utility installed.

Asus GPUTweak III GPUTweak III is an overclocking utility for graphics cards from Asus, offering power, memory clock, and voltage settings, along with an automatic overclock mode. See at Asus

5 CapFrameX

Everything you need for performance capture