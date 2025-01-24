Remembering the important things in your life is not always as easy as we'd like it to be, and taking notes is essential to keep track of the information we need access to at any given time. In an age when everyone owns multiple devices, it's also extremely important to have those notes on all of them, so you can always access them quickly when you need them.

Thankfully, there are plenty of apps out there that can do just that. Whether you're a heavy note-taker or just need to keep track of smaller things in your life, there's an app out there for you, and many of the best one don't have to cost a penny. Here are some great apps you might want to check out if you're not sure where to start.

5 Google Keep

Great for quick notes

Google Keep is, as you can probably infer, Google's own note-taking app, and it's a fairly straightforward one. It's more so designed for quick and short notes, but there are still some pretty useful tools here. You can create notes with lists, voice recordings, or images, in addition to plain text, and you can customize notes with different backgrounds to make them easier to identify at a glance.

If you have multiple notes related to a specific part of your life, you can also label them so you can easily tell what you should be looking at. Plus, despite its simplicity, Google Keep also lets you share a note with collaborators, so if you're working on a project and you need someone else to also be kept in the loop, you have that option.

Google Keep is included with most Android phones, and it's also available for iOS, as well as on the web so you can use it on your desktop. Plus, it's also available right within Gmail or Google Calendar, so it really makes things easier.

4 Simplenote

Another simple approach

If you do want a simple note-taking app but you're not interested in using Google services for one reason or another, then Simplenote may be for you. This service, owned by Automattic (the people behind WordPress), offers a very simple way to take notes. You can create multiple pages for different notes, and notes come with Markdown support so you can create things like headings, use bold or italic text, or even insert code blocks. Plus, you can also insert checklists. Images aren't supported, however.

Simplenote has apps for almost every platform, plus a web app to use in a pinch, and the experience is virtually identical on all platforms. Content syncs across devices easily, and you can also collaborate on notes with other people. A unique feature of Simplenote is that it also has the built-in option to publish a note, so you can create content that can be shared with the world, making it double as a sort of blogging tool (which makes sense considering who owns it).

3 Evernote

One of the oldest players in the game

Evernote has long been one of the most popular options for taking and syncing notes across different devices, and it's still a great option today. While it is primarily a note-taking app, Evernote also has some pretty robust task management capabilities, with due dates, reminders, and assignees.

Notes in Evernote are also very advanced, with tons of formatting and text editing tools, as well as the ability to add all kinds of media, such as images and even files from Google Drive. You can also create checklists, bullet point lists, tables, and so much more to make your notes as detailed and useful as you could ever want them to be.

The big problem with Evernote is that it's somewhat heavily monetized, so the free plan is fairly restrictive. You can only create up to 50 notes in a single notebook, so if you're on a tight budget, you will be pretty limited.

2 Joplin

It takes a bit more work