I played in a band for over 10 years and in the first days, we just had our dreams, our instruments, and a computer. We desperately sought free audio apps to record and edit our songs because we had no money to access a professional studio. That was a long time ago. Now, there are many options to choose from, and here I will highlight the best you can use. Windows Sound Recorder has gotten better, but it's not the first choice to look at if you want to record any instruments.

5 Audacity

It’s amazing that it’s free

Close

Audacity is probably the first software name you will hear from anyone you ask when dealing with audio recording and editing. It’s completely free, and it has multi-track recording capabilities. The best quality of this tool is its simple and comprehensive interface. The menus are extremely simple to use and the software’s learning curve isn't very steep. You will find many free plugins and effects online, but you won’t even need them at first because the software has plenty of them readily built-in.

Audacity is great for starting bands because it comes with pre-built presets, but it may easily be used by sound technicians as well. For instance, the graphic equalizer has 31 band intervals from 20Hz to 20KHz, which allows you to fine-tune every single sound. In the latest development, the app even applies the effects live. Even so, the Ctrl + Z shortcut is there if you make any changes to your tracks by mistake.