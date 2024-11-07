Although many creative apps come with high costs or require subscriptions, there are plenty of affordable options for becoming an experienced designer or starting your creative journey. However, not all free tools are worth your time and effort. To help you with that, we've compiled the best free creative tools that allow you to fully express your vision.

Whether you are a graphics designer, illustrator, painter, or photographer, this lineup of free software has something for everyone. Explore them and your vision to life without any cost barriers.

Related 10 Adobe tools you can use without a subscription All the Adobe greatness with none of the Adobe cost

5 GIMP

This one shouldn’t surprise anyone. GIMP is one of the oldest open-source photo editing apps out there. While the current version looks outdated, a major version 3.0 revamp with top user-requested features is right around the corner. This update is expected to bring a UI refresh, a dedicated plugin store, non-destructive editing, speed improvements, and much more.

The current version is feature-packed, though. It offers a full suite of painting tools, including brushes, pencils, airbrushes, clone tools, selection options, transformation tools, layers, masks, and more. GIMP also has extensive file format support, including JPEG, PNG, GIF, TIFF, PSD (the Photoshop format), and more.

GIMP is quite customizable, too. It supports third-party extensions to add more functionality, plugins, and even scripts to automate boring tasks. Overall, GIMP is a great choice for both beginners and experienced users, and I can’t wait to try out the upcoming version 3.0.

GNU Image Manipulation Program (GIMP) See at GIMP

Related 6 reasons I'm excited for GIMP 3 GIMP 3 promises a giant leap forward in creative freedom

4 Inkscape

Inkscape is a free and open-source alternative to Adobe Illustrator. It's available on multiple platforms, and comes loaded with useful features for creating and editing vector graphics. The list of tools includes pen, pencil, calligraphy, shape and text tools, object manipulation to transform objects with precision, and much more.

Inkscape also supports layers for easy editing and compositing, clones, filters, and a wide range of community-driven extensions to unlock more features. Unlike other open-source solutions, Inkscape has a decent UI that doesn’t require a college degree to get started.

While the default file format is set at SVG, Inkscape lets you import and use other popular file types like AI (Adobe Illustrator), PDF, EPS, and PS. It gives you the flexibility to work on your existing files from other sources.

Inkscape See at Inkscape

3 Scribus

If you are into creating magazines, brochures, newsletters, posters, or even books, explore Scribus to have professional-level control over page layout and design. It’s a free alternative to Adobe InDesign and comes with a wide range of tools to produce print-ready documents.

The list of features includes frames, master pages, guides and grids, and more. Scribus also offers a decent collection of templates to speed up your workflow so you can get things started in no time flat.

The features list continues with multiple text handling tools, image and graphics add-ons, capable color management, several explore options, and more. As expected, Scribus supports scripting to automate repetitive tasks. The latest version 1.6 brings many requested text, fonts, graphics, and more features for power users.

Scribus See at Scribus

2 Krita

Krita is another digital painting application that’s become a favorite among artists for its powerful features and intuitive interface. Don’t mistake it as another Photoshop clone, though. It is designed for concept artists, illustrators, and the comic industry.

Krita has a robust set of brush engines and painting tools, brush customization options, brush stabilizers, and more for flawless strokes. When you deal with complex artwork, exceptional layer management, including vector layers, filter layers, and group layers, does come in handy to get the job done.

Other notable features include a resource manager to organize brushes and textures, Python scripting to automate tasks and extend Krita’s functionality, animation support with onion skinning and timeline, and more.

Krita See at Krita

1 Photopea

Close

If you are looking for a free Photoshop alternative, you can go with Photopea without giving it much of a second thought. It replicates Photoshop’s interface with identical menus and layouts, so the transition is made that much easier.

Being a web-based solution, Photopea is compatible with all the major desktop operating systems out there (however, you will surely have a better experience with powerful hardware). While it doesn’t have Photoshop’s newfangled AI features, Photopea covers the basics with non-destructive editing, a wide array of filters, scripts for automation, a respectable amount of digital painting and graphics features, and more.

If you'd like to learn more, check out our guide below to see all the reasons why Photopea is such a great alternative to Photoshop.