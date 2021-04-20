Here’s how to get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free on the PS4 and PS5

Microsoft offers the Xbox Game Pass as a superb deal for its gamers, bringing down the cost of experiencing new games. Sony’s PS Plus service is not as competitive of an option, so PlayStation users often are on the lookout for cheaper ways to play games on their PlayStation 5 or older consoles. If you’re one of them, here’s some good news: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is now available to download for free for the PS4 and PS5.

As Sony announced recently, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is a part of the Play at Home 2021 promotion, and is consequently available to download for free between April 19 8:00pm PT / April 20 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST and May 14 8:00pm Pacific Time / May 15 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST. Interested gamers can add the game to their library for free by following this link to the game’s store listing. So even if you are waiting on getting your hands on a shiny new PlayStation 5, you can still add the game to your library for free right now and then download and enjoy it later on when you do manage to buy the new console.

This game is the PS4 edition of the game, so it will work on the PlayStation 4 as well as the PlayStation 5 through backward compatibility. The “Complete Edition” of Horizon Zero Dawn includes the base game, the “Frozen Wilds” expansion, a digital art book, a PS4 theme, and several cosmetic items and weapons.

And that’s not all. There are a few other games available to download for free as part of the Play at Home 2021 promotion. You can find the list below:

The above list of games is available for free download until April 22 8:00pm PT / April 23 04:00 BST / 05:00 CEST. If you intend to purchase a Sony console in the near future, it makes sense for you to grab these games and add them to your library, so that you can download them for free later on.