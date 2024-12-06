Project management is all about coordinating tasks, deadlines, resources, and team members. While specialized tools exist, Excel is a viable option for smaller projects. It’s flexible and easy to use, and Excel has some pre-built templates that can help you streamline your workflow. You can find a simple Gantt chart template, project timeline, and project tracker template just by searching Excel’s templates for “project management.”

Third-party sources also offer free templates, many with more built-in features. They all share that they help organize information, track progress, and keep everyone on the same page. They’re also customizable, so you can make them suit your specific needs.

This means you don’t have to spend time building your own tools from scratch. Instead, you can focus on delivering your project on time and on budget. These templates will help you stay consistent, minimize errors, and keep a clear overview of your project’s progress. Here are some of the best you can find.

10 Project charter for initial planning

Define project scope and objectives clearly

Close

Before starting any project, it is crucial to know precisely what it’s about, what it’s supposed to achieve, and who’s involved. A project charter helps you determine and jot down all these essential details. It includes things like what you want to get done, who’s doing it, what you assume, what might go wrong, and how you’ll know when you’re done.

Everyone involved is aligned when you create a project charter. It’s essentially a contract outlining the project’s goals and procedures. This ensures that everyone is working towards the same goals and that no project is too big or too small.

A project charter can also help you get approval from management and other important players. It’s a formal document that everyone can refer to, helping you make decisions and track your progress. The Smartsheet free project charter template is available both with and without sample data. Another option from Continuous Improvement Toolkit provides a more straightforward layout without sample data.

9 Risk register for potential issues

Identify and manage project risks proactively

Every project has its fair share of potential risks that could mess things up. But don’t worry — there’s a risk register template that can help spot, assess, and manage these risks like a pro. This risk-busting checklist lets you document each risk, determine its likelihood of happening, and devise effective ways to deal with it.

By keeping a risk register, you can ensure that you are focusing on the most critical risks and putting your resources where they’re needed. This way, you and your team can avoid significant setbacks which could derail the project. Plus, it’s a great way to keep everyone in the loop and make sure everybody’s ready for any challenges that arise. A template like this one from Smartsheet makes it easy.

8 Project budget for financial tracking

Monitor expenses and stay within budget

A solid financial plan is vital to project success. A good project budget template like the free one from Smartsheet can help you plan, track, and control all the money you’ll need for the project. It lets you break down your budget into different categories, like labor, materials, equipment, and other resources.

This template lets you compare your budgeted amounts with what you actually spent. If you see any differences, you might be overspending. If you catch this early, you can make changes before it gets out of hand.

Keeping a detailed project budget also makes sure everyone on the team knows who’s responsible for what. It shows everyone how the money is being spent, so you can plan accordingly to make sure the project stays on track financially.

7 Resource planning for allocation

Balance team workloads and availability

Effective resource allocation is critical to meeting project deadlines and sticking to a budget. This resource planning template helps assign tasks based on who’s available, what they know, and how much they can handle. It gives you a clear picture of who’s doing what and when, so that you can make sure to use resources wisely.

This project resource planning template from Smartsheet helps teams spot when they are over or under-allocating resources. By ensuring everyone has a fair workload, you can prevent burnout. It also helps find areas where you might need to add more resources to keep the project on track.

Resource planning also makes it easier for everyone to communicate and coordinate. It clearly outlines everyone’s roles and expectations, so there’s no confusion or wasted effort.

6 Management dashboard for insights

Visualize project data for better decisions