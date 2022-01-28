Legacy G Suite accounts will be able to migrate their data to a free account

Back in the day, Google used to offer a free G Suite plan that allowed users to have a Google account with a custom domain. Google stopped offering this tier in 2012 but those who had created a free account were able to continue to use the service, up until now. Last week, Google began informing users that it was going to end support for free G Suite accounts, leaving users no choice but to upgrade to a paid plan or lose access to core Workspace features such as Gmail and Calendar. But it seems Google will offer an easy way to migrate your data to a Gmail account.

As spotted by ArsTechnica, Google has updated the Workspace Admin Help support page with a new section. This section explains what options users will have if they don’t want to upgrade their legacy G Suite account to a paid Workspace plan. Google says it will offer an option to users to move their data including non-Workspace paid content (apps, games, books, Google Play and YouTube purchases, etc) to a no-cost option. No-cost option likely refers to a free Gmail account.

“In the coming months, we’ll provide an option for you to move your non-Google Workspace paid content and most of your data to a no-cost option. This new option won’t include premium features like custom email or multi-account management. You’ll be able to evaluate this option prior to July 1, 2022 and prior to account suspension. We’ll update this article with details in the coming months,” reads Google’s support page.

While you can also use Google Takeout to export data from your legacy G Suite account, there are some limitations attached to it. For one, Takeout doesn’t let you export paid content from Google Play and YouTube. Secondly, it’s a pain to download your account data and then upload it back in the cloud. With Google’s option, migrating to a new account should be easy and seamless.

Affected users have until July 1, 2022, to evaluate their options. If you choose to upgrade to a paid Google Workspace plan, Google is offering “region-based discounts starting at 50% for the first twelve months.”