You won't find a better deal than this on the new Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Samsung's Black Friday deals are on another level, offering fantastic pricing on some of its best products like smartphones, laptops, SSDs, and more. But if you were thinking about grabbing yourself a new Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, you'll be happy to know that you can pick one up for free with its latest trade-in deal.

Samsung's discounting its Galaxy Watch 6 by $70 and its Galaxy Watch 6 Classic by $80, but it's also offering up to $250 in credit when you trade in a qualifying device. In addition, you can also score discounts on additional accessories with a Galaxy Watch 6 purchase that knocks up to 50% off wireless earbuds, chargers, power banks, and Smart Tags.

What's great about the Galaxy Watch 6?

You can get two different Galaxy Watch 6 variants: the standard model and the Watch 6 Classic. You also get the choice of two sizes for each, with the standard model coming in at 40mm and 44mm, and the Classic measuring 43mm and 47mm. Regardless of which model you choose, you'll be getting a bright and crisp AMOLED display that looks good in all environments and a style that looks great no matter how you wear it.

When it comes to the design, there are some differences, with the major one being the rotating bezel exclusive to the Watch 6 Classic. This rotating bezel not only works as a nice accent piece but it can also be used to control parts of the watch. While the touchscreen display is fantastic, there's something different about interacting with a piece of tech with physical hardware, and Samsung nails this beautifully here.

The watches also offer plenty of tracking features, with built-in fitness tracking, sleep coach, heart rate tracking, and more. These watches are best when paired with Samsung smartphones but can work with any Android device and offers connectivity that allows the watch to display alerts and messages, calls, and more. You can also make tap payments with your credit cards, which are accepted with Samsung Pay.

You really won't find a better experience when it comes to smartwatches, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 being one of the best smartwatches on the market right now.

Why should you upgrade to the Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic?

Simply put, you won't find a better deal on the smartwatch. Samsung is currently discounting both watches and, in addition, is offering up to $250 in credit with a trade-in. Of course, not every device will qualify for the $250 credit, but Samsung is still offering impressive trade-in values during its Black Friday sale, elevating prices by quite a bit.

So, if you've got an old smartwatch and want to upgrade to something new, Black Friday is a great time to shop. Of course, if you're just looking to buy the watch outright and don't want to or have anything to trade in, you're in luck because Best Buy is offering up to $100 off with its latest Black Friday promotions.