Here are the free games from Xbox Games with Gold in August 2021

Microsoft has revealed which games will be coming to the Xbox Games with Gold program in August 2021. A total of four free games will be available across the month, with one being available into September.

The first two free games that will be available — according to Microsoft’s blog post — are Darksiders III and Lost Planet 3. Darksiders III is a hack-and-slash action game, in which you play as one of the Four Horsemen (though not the biblical ones, since the Horseman, in this case, is called Fury) on the hunt for the Seven Deadly Sins. It’ll be available all month, August 1 through 31. Lost Planet 3 is a third-person shooter and a prequel to the previous games in the series, revealing what happened to the colony on the titular planet E.D.N. III. You can redeem it from August 1 through 15.

The third game, which will be available from August 16 through 31, is Garou: Mark of the Wolves. This SNK fighting game is the final title in the Fatal Fury series and was originally released in 1999.

One game in the list is usually available from the second half of the month and into the first half of the next month. This month, that game is Yooka-Laylee, the adorable platformer that was a spiritual successor to Banjo-Kazooie. It’ll be available from August 16 through September 15. Its sequel, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, is currently available to play on Xbox Game Pass.

For those of you who haven’t already redeemed it, Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break, which was offered as part of July’s Xbox Games with Gold offering, is currently available through August 15.

In case you aren’t aware, Xbox Live Gold offers free games to subscribers every month, similar to PlayStation’s PS Plus service. These free games change each month when Microsoft refreshes its “Xbox Games with Gold” catalog. Gold titles are also available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, who also have access to the entire Game Pass library. The free games are yours to keep, but if you cancel your subscription or allow it to lapse, you lose access to them until you renew it.