Here are the free games available to PS Plus subscribers in August 2021

PlayStation Plus subscribers are getting a batch of new games this August, which will be available to download starting on August 3. Unlike in previous months, there is no PlayStation 5-exclusive title in August, with all three games available to play on PlayStation 4. All games will be available to PS Plus members through September 6.

The first game on Sony’s list is Hunter’s Arena: Legends, which is available for both the PS5 and PS4. This is probably for the best, as the PS5 remains very difficult to find and, as Legends is a fantasy battle royale game, it’s best played with a large number of players. Specifically, it’s a 30-player PvPvE title, in which players must be prepared to battle both demons and each other.

The two PS4 titles are Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville, and Tennis World Tour 2. In Battle for Neighborville, you can play as one of up to 20 playable characters, and you can either team up with friends or battle against them in both local and online co-op. It’s a game that has a surprising amount of content for how simple it appears to be.

Tennis World Tour 2 is, as the name suggests, a competitive tennis title in which you can either play as a famous player or a custom character in career mode to beat the rest of the competition. Like with Battle for Neighborville, Tennis World Tour 2 also lets you play with friends in local or online play, in singles and doubles games.

PS Plus offers three free games every month to subscribers, all of which will remain in your library after being claimed, though you’ll no longer be able to play them if you cancel your subscription (though you can regain access to them if you renew your subscription later). The previous month’s offering, which included A Plague Tale: Innocence and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, will no longer be available to claim on August 2.