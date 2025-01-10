You might not have a gaming computer or laptop with a powerful graphics card inside, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some fantastic games. Integrated graphics are pretty good these days, they are able to play a wide variety of games with decent frame rates.

Even better, there are a ton of free-to-play games that you can download and play without forking over a cent, and many of them run just fine on integrated graphics. This, if you think about it, makes perfect sense because PC gaming handhelds and gaming consoles all run on iGPUs. In no particular order, here are some of our favorite free games that run on integrated graphics. Happy gaming!

While every game on this list will be happy at lower settings on an iGPU, owners of more capable APUs like the AMD Ryzen 8700G will be able to crank up the settings and resolution.

11 Hearthstone

Digital trading card games only require one resource—all of your time

Hearthstone has been around for over a decade now, and it wasn't the most resource-intensive game when it first came out. It'll run smoothly on almost any integrated graphics chip, and there is a ton of content waiting to be explored. The base game is free-to-play, and you can earn cards through gameplay, so you're not missing out on much if you don't want to pour money into buying extra cards.

Hearthstone Hearthstone is a fantastic digital trading card game that's quick to pick up but takes time to delve into the complexity. See at Official Site

10 League of Legends

MOBAs provide hours of fun with very little power required

If you like MOBAs, you've probably already heard of and spent time playing League of Legends. It's one of the most popular games worldwide, with over a hundred million active monthly players, and has no sight of slowing down. The 5v5 battles are top-down with specific roles and objectives, so you might want