Whether you're on Windows or macOS, Microsoft's Office suite is generally the gold standard when it comes to editing your documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. But with Microsoft 365 recently increasing in price due to the addition of Copilot, on top of not being that cheap in the first place, we wouldn't blame you for wanting a cheaper solution.

In fact, I even wrote a few months ago about how I was ditching Microsoft 365. And while software on macOS tends to be more expensive, you'll be happy to hear that there are still a good few completely free alternatives to Microsoft Office. If you're looking for some apps that let you save that extra bit of money, look no further; we have some great options for you.

5 LibreOffice

The go-to open-source Office suite