Usually, when you’re looking for open-source alternatives to Adobe apps, you have plenty of options to choose from. For instance, apps like GIMP and Photopea serve as solid alternatives to Photoshop. You can even build a whole creative suite similar to Creative Cloud using open-source software. However, there’s one Adobe app that has far too few open-source alternatives — Acrobat. It has become the default choice for reading and processing PDFs, whether you use a Windows PC or a Mac. Still, there are a handful of open-source alternatives to Acrobat that you might want to consider. Here are four of them.

4 PDFsam

Mostly for splitting and extracting PDFs