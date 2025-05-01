Games have been getting big, with some coming in at more than 100GB in size. If you're limited on storage space, you don't typically have many options. You can uninstall some of your least-played games, but if you don't have a fast internet connection, that can still be frustrating. You could also invest in more storage or even external storage, but that can be expensive, you might be limited on slots, or it might be slower. There's another, free tool that can help you, though: CompactGUI.

CompactGUI has been around for quite a long time, and has given rise to paid alternatives like "CompressorX", which does the same thing while claiming to be "AI-powered". CompactGUI is older, it's free, and it's open-source, though some users prefer Compactor instead. You can use either, as they both do the same thing. In some extreme cases, like the 169GB ARK: Survival Evolved, the game's size can be reduced to 91.2GB, nearly halving the storage used. While other games may not have such big benefits, it's a great way to reclaim a few gigabytes here and there, and in extreme cases, you might reclaim a lot ​​​​​​of space.

As well, CompactGUI works on both programs and games, and the results in programs can be impressive, too.

How does CompactGUI work?

It's transparent compression

CompactGUI isn't actually doing anything special when it comes to compressing your games, and that's exactly why it's so good. It uses compact.exe, a built-in Windows tool, that can transparently compress files that are stored on an NTFS-formatted partition, the default partition format for Windows PCs. "Transparent" compression means that the files themselves are still usable in the same way that they would have been before, and they aren't repackaged as another format.

These algorithms, listed in order from the fastest and smallest compression ratio to the slowest but best compression ratio, are the following:

XPRESS4K

XPRESS8K

XPRESS16K

LZX

The "K" refers to the block size, meaning that XPRESS4K uses a 4K block size, for example. LZX uses 32KB blocks, which offers better compression at the expense of more CPU overhead. That's the other side of the coin when it comes to CompactGUI, though, as the files are still decompressed in RAM in order to be used. That means your CPU has to use some clock cycles just for decompressing game assets.

In most cases, it's not that performance itself will be affected, but rather your loading times may be. With that said, better compression ratios may result in improved loading times when playing games from an HDD, as the smaller files are able to be read faster than they would have been before. I've compressed most of my games, and I haven't noticed any downsides in performance or load times as a result, but your mileage may vary.

How much does CompactGUI reduce the size of your games?

Quite a lot, in some cases

CompactGUI retains a large database of games, with their original sizes, the final size, and the compression type used. This database is in a JSON object, and not every game has data from every compression ratio. I parsed this data locally and exported it to a CSV, and while you may not have the exact same results when using CompactGUI as shown here, it should be close to the final result. These stats are automatically submitted by CompactGUI to the database.

We'll go through some games, with the first being the stats from Cyberpunk 2077.

Game Compression type Size before compression Size after compression Compression ratio Cyberpunk 2077 XPRESS4K 79.95GB 78.26GB 0.98x Cyberpunk 2077 XPRESS8K 78.78GB 77.61GB 0.99x Cyberpunk 2077 XPRESS16K 77.46GB 76.04GB 0.98x Cyberpunk 2077 LZX 80.2GB 78.25GB 0.98x

These results aren't particularly impressive overall, but a gigabyte or two here and there can add up, especially when considering that it's free storage that you're getting back. This also indicates that the game is already compressed efficiently, as you won't get good results from already-compressed files. Now we'll look at a game with significantly bigger savings, Baldur's Gate 3.