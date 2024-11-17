While there is no shortage of powerful photo and video editing tools, most of them come with a hefty price tag or require a subscription to get started. It may discourage students, beginners, and freelancers from exploring them fully. Luckily, thanks to free, open-source tools, you don’t need to shell out hundreds of dollars to achieve stunning results.

However, not every open-source solution works as expected or is worth exploring. Among them, I have hand-picked the top exceptional ones to transform your photos and videos into captivating masterpieces.

Related 12 Adobe alternatives you need on your PC Run your choice of Adobe alternative apps directly from your PC. There are good substitutes for everything.

7 Krita

Let’s start the list with Krita, which has been developed with input from professional artists. It’s a free alternative to expensive painting software and can play a huge role in your artistic journey. It offers an incredible range of brushes, realistic pencils, watercolors, unique textures, and effects. You also have the flexibility to customize and create your own brushes for a personalized setup.

Krita hasn’t skipped advanced features either. It offers layers, masks, filters, color management, and more in a user-friendly interface. The software supports PSD files, allowing you to work on existing Photoshop projects for easy collaboration and file exchange. As an open-source solution, it is available on Mac, Windows, and Linux. Overall, it’s a must-have tool for digital painters, illustrators, and comic artists.

Krita See at Krita

6 Darktable

The next up is Darktable, which is often considered an ideal open-source alternative to Adobe Lightroom. If you are interested in serious photo editing, give Darktable a chance. Here’s what it brings to the table (no pun intended).

Darktable excels at handling RAW files. It gives you maximum control over image details, dynamic range, and color accuracy. It’s also one of the few tools to support non-destructive editing where your adjustments don’t apply to the image permanently. These tweaks are stored as instructions, allowing you to revisit and tweak them at any point.

The list of features includes exposure and tone control, noise reduction, lens correction, local adjustments with masks and brushes, basic media management with keywords and tags, a bunch of customization options to tweak the interface, and more.

Darktable See at Darktable

5 RawTherapee

Source: RawTherapee

If you do not prefer Darktable, you can use RawTherapee. As the name suggests, it’s a RAW processing application with its own strengths. It focuses on extracting the best possible image from your RAW files. You are looking at advanced tools for noise reduction, sharpening, color management, and more to achieve exceptional results.

I like its dual-panel layout, where you can glance over a before-and-after view and compare your edits to the original image seamlessly. It also provides fine-grained control over various aspects of image processing, but it does require a learning curve. Overall, if you want astute control over your RAW processing workflow, you can’t go wrong with RawTherapee.

RawTherapee See at RawTherapee

4 Inkscape

Inkscape is primarily known as a vector graphics editor and is frequently compared to Adobe Illustrator. Used by artists, designers, and hobbyists, Inkscape is an ideal tool for creating logos, illustrations, diagrams, and web graphics. By default, it supports the SVG file format, which is an open standard, making it easy to share and use your creations.

The feature set includes drawing tools, object manipulation, fill and stroke, text tools, layers and groups, path operations, filters and effects, and more. You can explore a long list of community-developed extensions to extend its functionality.

The software supports popular formats like AI, PDF, EPS, and PS, giving you flexibility when handling files from multiple sources. Overall, it’s a no-brainer vector graphics editor for both personal and professional use.

Inkscape See at Inkscape

3 Blender

Close

If you are looking for a free and powerful open-source tool for creating motion graphics, animated films, visual effects, and other 3D tasks, go with Blender. It’s a complete package for all things 3D.

Used by professionals and hobbyists, Blender offers a wide range of features, including modeling, sculpting with easy-to-use brushes and tools, texturing, rigging, compositing, animating to bring your creations to life, rendering to produce eye-popping images and animations, and robust video editing to assemble your animations.

It features a node-based editor for visual clarity and even goes a step further with advanced features like motion tracking and simulation. Power users can also explore Python scripting to automate tedious tasks and develop custom tools.

Blender See at Blender