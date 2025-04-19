It can be devastating when I accidentally delete an important document or file. We’ve all done it. Sometimes, it’s just irksome because you deleted a photo, podcast, or music file. On the other hand, it can be big trouble. Maybe you deleted an important presentation for Monday’s company meeting or a spreadsheet full of essential data for your boss. But what do you do when in that type of emergency?

The good news is that there are free or open-source apps you can turn to for file recovery. Some utilities do better than others, so I keep several readily available, so I am sure I am able to recover deleted files.

5 Recycle Bin

Check here first; it might be recoverable

It’s important to know that when you delete a file on Windows, it isn’t technically deleted. Depending on your settings, it will reside in the Recycle Bin (Trash on Mac) for about a month before deletion. So, the Recycle Bin is the ultimate recovery tool since it’s built into Windows. Many users forget or skip this step, but it is the ultimate recovery tool (to a point).

If you accidentally delete a file, check the bin first. Open the Recycle Bin, and if the file is there, right-click it and select Restore. Many users forget or skip this step and jump to using recovery software. However, once the bin is emptied, the trouble begins, and you won’t be able to restore the file.

Related Android 11 has a hidden Recycle Bin for trashed photos and videos In Android 11, apps can suggest moving deleted photos and videos to a hidden recycle bin. This keeps trashed items on the device temporarily.

4 PhotoRec

A popular open-source solution