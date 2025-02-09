It's no more than a common misconception that if you want to get any gaming done on your PC, you'll need to have a PC purpose-built for gaming. There are in fact plenty of games you can play that don't need the bells and whistles of the latest and greatest hardware.

Not only are there plenty of games you can plan without a gaming PC, you also don't have to pay for many of them. If you know where to look, there are a lot of free games you can play on your PC or Apple computer that don't require a gaming PC.

6 Brawlhalla

A platform fighter for any platform.