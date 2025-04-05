Even as the industry standard, Adobe Acrobat is bulky and expensive. If you've ever felt like Acrobat is holding your workflow hostage with its constant upselling and bloated interface, you're probably not alone. Thankfully, there are many free PDF editors that can handle what you need to get done, such as text editing, annotations, and even OCR.

Whether you need a lightweight tool for quick PDF edits or a more full-featured editor without the price tag, I've got you covered. Some of these editors are even good enough to make Acrobat feel outdated.

