Even as the industry standard, Adobe Acrobat is bulky and expensive. If you've ever felt like Acrobat is holding your workflow hostage with its constant upselling and bloated interface, you're probably not alone. Thankfully, there are many free PDF editors that can handle what you need to get done, such as text editing, annotations, and even OCR.

Whether you need a lightweight tool for quick PDF edits or a more full-featured editor without the price tag, I've got you covered. Some of these editors are even good enough to make Acrobat feel outdated.

Screenshot of Windows 11 with a PDF file open and a print dialog in Microsoft Edge. A PDF file icon is overlaid on top
5 PDF-XChange Editor

A feature-rich PDF editor with advanced tools