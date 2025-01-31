The best Photoshop plugins are often premium tools with hefty price tags, but not all plugins require a financial commitment to deliver high-quality results. While Photoshop’s free alternative, GIMP, offers its own impressive plugins, it’s important to remember that Adobe Photoshop also has free plugins available — hidden gems that are easy to overlook.

That said, finding reliable free plugins on Adobe Exchange can be tricky. Many older plugins no longer work with newer Photoshop versions, and some are plagued by poor reviews or lackluster features. To save you time and frustration, we’ve compiled this curated list of six free Photoshop plugins that actually work and one that you should skip.

Whether you’re a graphic designer, photographer, or digital artist, these plugins can give you powerful tools to elevate your work without having to wade through the bad ones yourself.

7 ComfyUI for Adobe Photoshop

Bring the power of Stable Diffusion into Photoshop

ComfyUI is a powerful, node-based user interface for Stable Diffusion and other open-weight generative AI models. With the ComfyUI for Adobe Photoshop plugin, you can bring these cutting-edge AI capabilities directly into your Photoshop workspace. This tool allows users to handle both inpainting and outpainting (generative expand) and is a versatile alternative to Adobe’s Generative Fill.

While Adobe’s Firefly model is innovative and free, Stable Diffusion models from platforms like CivitAI often rival or even surpass Firefly in quality, especially for creative and nuanced designs. With ComfyUI, you can leverage these models to generate textures, backgrounds, digital illustrations, and more — all from within Photoshop.

This plugin will take you some time to set up. If you're a beginner, I recommend becoming familiar with ComfyUI first. The one-click virtual machine Pinokio makes installation incredibly easy and handles all the Python dependencies for you.

6 StockSolo - Stock Photo Search

Access millions of free stock photos without leaving Photoshop

StockSolo is a free plugin that integrates directly into Photoshop, giving users access to over 3.2 million high-quality, royalty-free images from Unsplash, Pexels, and Pixabay. By eliminating the need to switch between Photoshop and your browser, StockSolo simplifies the process of finding and adding stock images to your projects.

All photos are free for commercial use, so there is no need to worry about licensing issues. While crediting photographers isn’t required, it’s always a thoughtful way to show appreciation for their work. Simply search for an image using keywords, then drag and drop it into your project — fast and frustration-free.

For designers who rely on stock photos, StockSolo is an invaluable tool that saves time and keeps your creative flow uninterrupted.

5 Auto Icon for Adobe Photoshop

What it claims vs. what it delivers