Having a set of essential and reliable portable apps ready on your USB drive can come in handy in many situations. Whether you are fixing problems on your friend's computer, working across multiple systems, or just want to carry your favorite apps with you in case an occasion arises, portable apps can be very convenient. These are lightweight, require no installation on the host device, and can be launched directly from the USB drive.

There are many portable apps available to download, and you can get any combination of them per your preferences, but the following are the ten essential free portable apps that you should probably always carry with you.

Although all the apps listed below are portable, you first need to install them once on the USB drive where you want to keep them of course. Then, you can use them on any Windows PC without installation.

10 ClamWin Antivirus

To scan for common malware

Close

If your secondary Windows device or your friend's device is infected with malware, and it has become challenging to install a traditional antivirus program, ClamWin Portable Antivirus will help you. It's a free security solution designed to scan and remove malicious programs and files from your system. It can scan your system directly from the USB device, making it incredibly convenient to get rid of malware on the go.

It can scan your whole system or a particular folder or file, as you prefer. While it doesn't offer real-time protection and is not as robust as a few installable antivirus programs, it's handy enough to detect viruses, worms, and even Trojans. Before performing the scan, it always asks to update the antivirus definition database so you won't have to worry about it not detecting the latest malware.

ClamWin Portable See at ClamWin Portable

9 Sophos Scan and Clean

To scan for rootkits and bootkits