Despite virtualization becoming more relevant and multiple drives (including external) installed on your PC, there are still good reasons to use multiple partitions on Windows PCs. Regarding Windows, you can partition your drives using the built-in Disk Management utility. However, other free tools offer additional features and can be easier to use. You may want to create a data partition, an encrypted partition, a smaller OS-only partition, or, one of the more common reasons, to install multiple operating systems for a dual-boot system. Whatever the reason you want to partition your drives, some free partitioning software solutions are easy to use and offer additional features.

Related 4 reasons to use multiple partitions on a Windows PC There are still good reasons in 2025 to use multiple partitions on a Windows PC.

4 MiniTool Partition Wizard free

A free partitioning solution that’s free for personal use