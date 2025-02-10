While mechanical keyboards come with many benefits that often make them the default option for PC enthusiasts, they also come with some drawbacks — like the potential to develop keyboard chatter. If your keyboard has started chattering — the phenomenon where a single press on a key registers multiple times — you've encountered one of the reasons mechanical keyboards aren't always the best option.

But don't fret, as there are some free and safe solutions you can use to fix the issue.

6 Remove debris with compressed air

The quickest solution

One possible cause of keyboard chatter is debris that has accumulated under the keycaps, causing the keys to register extra input. You'll be surprised just how much debris can get between your keys and the top case or plate of your keyboard. When I took off my key caps after experiencing keyboard chatter, I found cat hair and dust had accumulated in just a few weeks.

One of the easiest ways to clean your mechanical keyboard is to use compressed air to remove debris. You'll have to remove all of your keycaps, but the compressed air can make quick work of removing pet hair and other debris from the top case of the keyboard.

5 Clean the switches with isopropyl alcohol

A more thorough solution

If your keyboard is particularly dirty, or a quick clean doesn't do the job, you can use isopropyl alcohol to clean the switches and plate. You should ideally use a high percentage isopropyl alcohol, around 90% or more. You can apply a few drops to the key switch and leave it to dry.

This helps to remove residue that might be interfering with the switch. You can also use the alcohol with a microfiber cloth to wipe down the top cover. Isopropyl alcohol is usually recommended for cleaning electronics due to its low conductivity and quick evaporation. It's also great at removing residue.

However, this method may only be a temporary fix. When I used isopropyl alcohol to clean my switches, it did improve chatter for certain keys. But if the switch itself is faulty, you'll have to resort to other solutions.

4 Swap out the switches with an older mechanical keyboard's switches

Repurpose old hardware