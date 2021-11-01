Here’s how to get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 from T-Mobile

T-Mobile is once again offering its coveted premium plan users a great deal, and this time it’s an entirely free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or $1000 off a Galaxy Z Fold 3. You just need to add a line to get it. According to our sources, T-Mobile has now begun a new promotion for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 as of October 29th. The plan that you have determines how good of a deal it is. The offer is limited to a maximum of 4 redemptions per account.

Customers on any Magenta Max or ONE Plus (or some business unlimited plans/Sprint premium plans) can simply add a line to their account along with a new Galaxy Z Fold3 or Galaxy Z Flip3 on EIP. The customer will then receive an SMS message confirming eligibility. This will start the monthly bill credits over the length of the installment plan. The total credit amount will be $1000 which works out to about $41.66 per month on a typical 24-month EIP.

Non-premium plans, like standard Magenta, get half value. Those customers will receive $500 off over the course of the EIP, or about $20.83 per month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is Samsung's latest and greatest foldable phone. It brings several improvements over the previous model, including high refresh rate displays, an under-screen camera, and top-of-the-line hardware. T-Mobile is now offering up to $1000 on this foldable if you add a line. Buy from T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is Samsung's latest clamshell foldable that offers a bigger outer display, high refresh rate inner display, and top-of-the-line hardware. You can almost get it for free practically if you add a line. Buy from T-Mobile

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 back in August. They both feature innovative new folding screen technology, with the Fold 3 specifically receiving high marks for durability this time around.

This isn’t the first time T-Mobile has offered its best promotions to just its premium plan holders. Most recently, T-Mobile offered a free Google Pixel 6 with trade-in for premium customers. Those trade-in values were much higher than typical values, some even higher than their initial cost. It seems T-Mobile is eager to get more and more customers over to the MAX plan as a means of sustained revenue.

The offer has started as of October 29th, so if you’re interested in taking advantage you can do so now. The device and line can be added online on T-Mobile’s website, in-store, or via any of T-Mobile’s various support channels.