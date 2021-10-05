Get a free Stadia Premiere Edition with any $59.99+ Stadia purchase

Google Stadia is a platform that I have personally enjoyed quite a lot, though it’s hard for it to overcome some of its biggest technological barriers. It’s hard to say where the platform stands exactly, and many feel right in saying that the writing has been on the wall ever since the company shut down its in-house game studio. When Stadia first launched, Google not only promised the service would be the future of gaming, but also that they were committed to developing first-party titles that would be exclusive to the platform. However it seems Google isn’t done yet trying to push it, as for a limited time only, you’ll get a free Stadia Premiere Edition with any $59.99+ purchase.

The Stadia Premiere Edition comes with a Stadia controller and a Chromecast Ultra, both of which make it much, much easier to play Stadia on your TV. Stadia’s Phone Link makes it possible to not use the official controller, but it’s much easier to get the bundle if you plan on playing a lot on your TV. Typically it costs $79.99, meaning you more than get your money back with this deal.

To claim a Stadia Premiere Edition, you’ll need to purchase a game or game bundle on the Stadia store for $59.99 USD or above between September 26, 2021 12:01 am PT, and October 10, 2021 11:59 pm PT. The offer is also available if you pre-order a game or game bundle for $59.99 USD or above that launches on Stadia between September 26, 2021 12:01 am PT, and October 10, 2021 11:59 pm PT. Codes that can be used for redeeming your Stadia Premiere Edition will be sent out by October 20th and must be redeemed by November 20th.

This offer is valid in the U.S., U.K., Ireland, Netherlands, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Austria, and Switzerland. There are many games you can choose from, such as the newly-released FIFA 22 or you could pre-order Far Cry 6. Let us know in the comments which you choose!