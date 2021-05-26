You can now get a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle free with a new OnePlus device

OnePlus is now offering a Stadia Premiere Edition bundle with some of its devices in the UK, Germany, and France. The bundle comes with a Stadia Controller and a Chromecast Ultra, along with access to a vast library of popular games like Doom Eternal, Far Cry 5, Metro Exodus, and more.

According to a recent post on the OnePlus Community forums, the Stadia Premiere Edition promo is available on purchase of a new OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, or OnePlus Nord via the company’s website in the regions mentioned above. If you’ve been planning on getting a new OnePlus phone, you should head over to the company’s website before stocks run out. OnePlus will automatically add the Stadia bundle to all eligible purchases at no extra cost.

The bundle will come with a one-month trial of Stadia Pro, including an assortment of popular games. After the first month, though, users will have to pay for a Stadia Pro subscription to continue using the service. If you haven’t used Stadia before, you can check out the complete list of games available on the service by following this link. Do note that you’ll need at least a 10Mbps Internet connection to play games in HD resolution. To play in 4K, Google recommends a 35Mbps connection.

OnePlus claims that its partnership with Stadia “will take full advantage of our best in class AMOLED display, industry-leading screen refresh rate of up to 120hz, blazing speed with high performance chipset with up to 12GB of RAM offering real-time response with 5G connectivity, and precise, multi-directional stereo sound for an immersive experience.” While that may be true for its flagship phones, we’re not sure how Stadia will perform on the mid-range OnePlus Nord. If you have a OnePlus Nord and a Stadia subscription, make sure to share your cloud gaming experience in the comments section below.