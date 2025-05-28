The Steam Deck has long been a popular handheld gaming device thanks to its affordability and the SteamOS platform. Yet its hardware, while impressive for the price, can struggle with demanding AAA titles at smooth frame rates. A new free plugin for Decky Loader called FrameGen offers Steam Deck users a way to boost performance by using upscaling and frame generation for a growing list of games.

How FrameGen works on the Steam Deck

FrameGen converts DLSS frame generation to FSR 3 frame generation