The Steam Deck has long been a popular handheld gaming device thanks to its affordability and the SteamOS platform. Yet its hardware, while impressive for the price, can struggle with demanding AAA titles at smooth frame rates. A new free plugin for Decky Loader called FrameGen offers Steam Deck users a way to boost performance by using upscaling and frame generation for a growing list of games.
