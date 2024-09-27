While Microsoft Excel helps you manage multiple projects, deadlines, and responsibilities, building complex spreadsheets from scratch can eat up precious hours of your life. Here is where Excel templates come into play. Whether you want to manage cash flow, create a shift calendar, develop a social media calendar, or make an assignment schedule, these Excel templates can streamline your workflow, automate tedious tasks, and help you reclaim your valuable time.

In this post, I have hand-picked the top ten free, time-saving Excel templates to transform the way you work. Let’s go over them.

10 Event planner and timeline

As the name suggests, the event planner is one of the must-have templates for professional event managers. You can create an ideal workbook with relevant details like event title, venue, start time, date, agenda, event checklist, categories, and key contacts for different responsibilities like flowers, lighting, decorations, food, entertainment, and more.

There are also a couple of sheets to help you manage your expenses and budgets. Once your workbook is ready, share it with your team members and plan a smooth event for your clients.

Event planner and timeline template See at Microsoft 365

9 Project tracker

While Excel won’t replace a dedicated project manager in your workflow, you can use it to track different stages of a large project. With this template, you can note down projects, categories, assignees, start and end dates, estimated hours and days, and insert notes. It could be useful in tech-based programs or for hands-on efforts, with flexibility for a variety of use cases. For example, this can serve as an excellent blueprint for contractors designing a client’s office or home renovation project from the ground up.

Project tracker template See at Microsoft 365

8 Assignment schedule

An assignment schedule is another capable option for managing a team’s work responsibilities. You can enter assignment details, start and due date, track progress with a neat graph, and enter other details. It allows you to divide large projects into smaller tasks and manage them effectively for a seamless completion process. It gives clear visibility into progress and status.

Assignment schedule See at Microsoft 365

7 Social media content calendar

If you are an influencer, social media head at a large company, or a marketing manager, you can use this Excel template to plan your business posts and tweets in Excel. You can manage messages, links, and visuals in a specific timeframe for six channels, align your posts with marketing and social media schedules, and create a loyal following on major platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and X.

Social media content calendar template See at Microsoft 365

6 Gantt project planner

Do you prefer to manage your long-term projects with Gantt charts? Look no further and copy this project planner template in your Excel workbook. It’s simple and effective, as it allows you to jot down activities, plan their duration, start date, and completion percentage, and track the live progress from the sidebar. Projects with many overlapping factors or a long timeline can really benefit from such mapping.

Gantt project planner See at Microsoft 365

5 Simple personal cash flow statement

It is one of the best Excel templates for professionals to manage cash flow. This workbook has annual, monthly, and daily cash flow worksheets. You can simply enter an estimated amount of cash flow you expect daily and review the estimated monthly and annual totals. The practice can also help you glance over spending habits over the course of a month or year.

With the annual cash flow sheet, you can check income summary, expenses summary, and other details to manage your money like a pro.

Simple personal cash flow statement template See at Microsoft 365

4 Shift work calendar

As the name indicates, this template lets you manage employee shifts and keep track of your employees' schedules. Whether you work in healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, customer service, or somewhere employees work non-traditional hours, you can use this template to streamline workforce management, optimize scheduling processes, and improve communication across the organization.

Shift work calendar template See at Microsoft 365

3 Online sales tracker

If you run a small e-commerce business on a platform like Shopify, use the online sales tracker template to track sales and profit. You can enter item details, cost per item, percent markup, total products sold, revenue, shipping charges, shipping costs, profit per item, and even returns.

It also offers a couple of graphs at the top to check product profit per item and percentage income per product. Such valuable information on your total margins can help manage manufacturing, logistics, and future product planning. You can focus on the most profitable projects and plan for demands accordingly during the festive season.

Online sales tracker template See at Microsoft 365

2 Loan amortization schedule

Being an entrepreneur or a business owner, you may have taken a loan from your local bank. Whether you want to manage and track your home, vehicle, personal, education, or business loan, this template is the perfect pick for you. You can enter loan amount, annual interest rate, load period in years, number of payments in a year, start date, scheduled payments, and more.

You can monitor total payments, principal, interest, ending balance, and other details with expertise, ensuring the bank doesn't slip in any hidden fees. You can also theoretically adjust your future payment amount on the spreadsheet to see how much further ahead you can get (and how much money you can save) if you plan to pay it off more quickly than required.

Loan amortization schedule template See at Microsoft 365

1 Service invoice

Our Excel templates list for professionals would be simply incomplete without an invoice or a sales receipt template. While there are several invoice apps out there, you won’t want to sign up for another software just to create a few invoices every month. Here is where the service invoice comes into play.

You can enter a salesperson's name, job, service date, due date, description, quantity, unit price, sales tax, payment type, and other details to send a professional quality bill to your client.

Service invoice template See at Microsoft 365

Streamline your work in no time

While Excel is a powerful tool, you shouldn’t let it become a time drain. Instead of starting with a blank workbook, download relevant templates from the list above, customize them as per your preferences, and achieve peak productivity without breaking a sweat.

Aside from these templates, you should also explore Excel plugins to integrate your favorite third-party tools, like Jira, Acrobat, Lucidchart, etc., into your workbook. Check out our dedicated post to find the best Excel plugins.