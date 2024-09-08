Whether you run a startup, business, or lead a small team at a Fortune 500 company, you may need to keep track of sales, customer lists, projects, expenses, employee timesheets, or otherwise. While there are several tools to accomplish such tasks, nothing comes close to Microsoft Excel in terms of analyzing data and crunching numbers. However, creating complex spreadsheets from scratch can be time-consuming and can lead to errors.

Here is where Excel templates come in to deliver a ready-to-use framework for all kinds of business tasks, from project management to financial tracking. In this post, we will go over the top Excel business templates to streamline your operations in no time.

10 Quarterly sales report

This is one of the must-have templates for sales managers and small business owners. It lets you track your quarterly sales report by product-type so that you can plan your inventory and sales goals accordingly. You can enter product name, quantity, and total sales, and break down sales metrics in the sidebar. This one represents a toy company in the baseline template, but you'll be able to customize it to suit your own needs.

Quarterly sale report template See at Microsoft 365

9 Inventory list

This is an excellent Excel template to help your small business track inventory. It also includes reordering and total value information using conditional formatting. You can enter inventory ID, name, description, unit price, inventory value, reorder level, and other details. Once you make the required edits, save the template file to your OneDrive library so that it’s ready to use in the future as a "customized template" too.

Inventory list template See at Microsoft 365

8 Simple customer invoice

While there are dozens of invoice apps out there, most businesses stick with Excel. Instead of creating a new invoice using a blank spreadsheet, pick this template and make a solid impression in front of your customers. It comes with all the required details like item name, description, unit price, discount, price, tax rate, sales rate, and more. It doesn’t require rocket science to craft an invoice, but use this template to easily give yours a professional look.

Simple customer invoice See at Microsoft 365

Microsoft Excel is an ideal solution for creating advanced databases. Businesses can use it to track customer information more efficiently. Instead of settling for a boring-looking worksheet, use this template to track your customer info like a pro. You can add customer ID, company name, contact name, billing address, postal code, region, email, fax number, and other details. Once the data is ready, share it with your sales and marketing associates.

Customer contact list template See at Microsoft 365

6 Sales pipeline

Sales pipeline is another neat template to visualize how many of your leads turn into sales. It is effective, visually stunning, and will leave your board members impressed. You can track how many potential leads you have, and how many have been contacted, discussed, and won. You can check the same from a traditional database view, too.

Sales pipeline template See at Microsoft 365

5 Regional sales chart

This is another time-saving template to track regional sales graphically. You can simply input your data by region and month, and Excel will chart it out for you. The template is a must-have for sales managers who want to track sales by month in different regions like Asia, North America, Africa, Europe, and more. The template automatically calculates the overall sales and percentage to help you make informed decisions.

For example, regions with more than 25% sales can get more tailored products in the future. Based on the live chart, you can insert notes for your team members, too.

Regional sales chart template See at Microsoft 365

4 Employee timesheet

This is another must-have template for warehouse and store owners who do payroll manually. You can monitor both regular and overtime hours on a weekly, monthly, quarterly, or yearly basis using this user-friendly employee timesheet template. The company has perfected the design; it is sleek and professional, making it an ideal solution for employee time cards. It calculates total hours automatically.

Employee timesheet template See at Microsoft 365

Related 12 Excel functions everyone should know about Essential Microsoft Excel functions to streamline your everyday tasks

3 Four-week project timeline

Thanks to this project timeline template, you don’t need to invest in dedicated project management software to track the overall progress. It uses a Gantt chart and lets you track project deadlines and status like a pro. You can enter relevant details like project start date, team member name, assignments, and more. It’s neatly designed, has cool graphics, and lets you manage any type of monthly business or personal project without breaking a sweat.

Four-week project timeline template See at Microsoft 365

2 Loan analysis worksheet

Do you plan to take a business loan? Instead of using basic software, try this Excel sheet to perform a complete loan analysis. It basically lets you analyze different loan scenarios where you can enter the interest rate, repayment term, and total amount, then glance over monthly payments, total payments, and interest amounts over a period of time.

You can compare various loan offerings from different banks and make a better decision accordingly.

Loan analysis worksheet See at Microsoft 365

1 Business trip budget

As the name suggests, this Excel template lets you keep your expenses in check when you are on a business trip. You can set a trip budget, enter relevant expenses like airfare, hotel, food, gas, car rental, and more, to make sure that the overall figure doesn’t cross the allocated budget. It’s a simple yet effective template that gets the job done in minutes.

Business trip budget template See at Microsoft 365

Related 5 best expense tracker apps on Windows Money management made easy with these personal finance apps

Streamline your business

Microsoft Excel is a true workhorse for any kind of business. These templates provide an effective way for businesses to streamline everything from financial management to project tracking. What are you waiting for? Pick your preferred ones, customize them to fit your unique requirements, and fly through your tasks.

When dealing with a large data set in Excel, you will probably want to use an interactive dashboard to get valuable insights. Check out our dedicated post on making interactive dashboards in Microsoft Excel.