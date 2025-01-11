Computers are incredibly useful tools that make our lives easier in a multitude of ways. But as smart as they can be, they still have us doing many repetitive tasks. But that's nothing you can't fix with some helpful programs that help you automate your workflow and day-to-day tasks.

There are plenty of tools that can automate some kind of task in Windows 11, some are included with Windows itself, and others may need to be installed. Let's take a look at some great tools you can use to automate all kinds of things on your PC.

6 n8n

Automate workflows on multiple apps and services

n8n is a complex solution that not everyone may be willing to set up because it runs on a server, so you need to set it up in something like a Docker container or in Proxmox. Still, it's a very capable automation tool that offers a wide range of customizable workflows and over 400 integrations that allow you to automate various actions based on specific triggers.

For example, you can set up n8n to make it possible to release a new version of a project on GitHub using a bot command in Telegram. A lot of the actions you can set up on n8n are not really specific to your computer, but they do require a server to run on, and it can automate a lot of tools you'd otherwise use on your PC manually, so it's still a very useful tool. A self-hosted n8n instance is totally free, so it's worth a shot if you're into tinkering.

n8n

5 Auto Dark Mode

It's basic, but it can be very useful

Yes, going from something as complex as n8n to something as basic as AutoDarkMode may give you whiplash, but if we're talking about automation, you can't deny that "auto" is literally in the name of this tool, and it's surprisingly helpful.

All this tool does is make it so that your Windows 11 PC can change between dark mode and light mode based on a wide range of triggers. You can make it so that dark mode is enabled when Windows 11's Night Light feature is turned on, set a timed schedule, make it based on whether your laptop is plugged in, and more.

Switching between light and dark mode is definitely a fairly simple thing to do, but it's annoying that Windows doesn't offer the option to do it automatically, and AutoDarkMode fixes that, so it deserves some credit.

Auto Dark Mode

4 PowerShell

You don't have to go further than Windows itself

As much as third-party programs can help, sometimes you don't need to install anything to make things easier for yourself. PowerShell automations are more so meant for IT admins, but there are some interesting things you can do with it even if you just have your own computer.

One option I covered recently was the ability to automate your Windows updates to run daily at a specific time. You can create a PowerShell script that downloads and installs updates and even reboots your computer automatically afterward. It definitely takes some effort to get into it, but it can get very useful once you learn the necessary commands and everything.