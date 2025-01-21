Getting a new computer is always a very exciting feeling, but it can be hampered when you realize you have to set everything up all over again. It can be a hassle to get everything up and running again, but thankfully, there are some tools that can help with this.

To help you out, we've rounded up a few of these tools that might come in handy if you're planning to get a new PC. And of course, we're focusing on free tools, because who doesn't love free?

7 Mega

It can help, at least

One of the easiest ways to move your data across devices is to use cloud storage, and while most services have a pretty limited free plan, Mega is one of the more generous options. You get 20GB of data out of the gate, and that's plenty of storage space already to get your essential documents to your new PC.

If you're willing to deal with some repetition, you can always move some files to Mega, download them on your new PC, and then delete them from Mega to make room for new files, so you can move pretty much anything you could want. And for a lot of people, I imagine 20GB is actualkly more than enough for the files you actually need to keep.

6 Windows Package Manager (winget)

Install your apps more easily

Close

Another helpful free tool for Windows users is the Windows Package Manager, or winget, which is included in Windows 11. Winget is more helpful when it comes ot moving apps over, because it can back up a list of your installed apps, and you can then use that list to install all of those apps in one go on your new PC.

Of course, you may want to use a cloud service (like the aforementioned Mega) to move your backup file to the new PC, though you can also use something like a flash drive. This list is usually a very small file, though, since you're not backing up the apps themselves, just the necessary information to re-download them. Still, it's a very useful tool for setting things up quickly.