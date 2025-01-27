Summary CapCut users should consider Veed, Adobe Express, Canva, Kdenlive, DaVinci Resolve, OpenShot, Filmora, or InShot.

Veed offers an AI-rich experience, Canva is good for design layouts, Kdenlive is open-source, DaVinci Resolve is powerful and free.

Filmora and InShot are similar to CapCut, offering mobile and desktop options; free options are available for all tools listed.

After months of controversy, the US briefly applied a ban on ByteDance apps — namely TikTok — which includes video-editing tool, CapCut. While CapCut has some questionable privacy , it is one of the best freemium video editing tools available for both mobile and desktop. Although ByteDance apps are available outside the US, with a huge proportion of US-based content creators using both CapCut and TikTok, it’s good to know where you can get freemium comparable video editing apps to replace such a great video editing tool.

8 Veed

Video editing for AI lovers