Obsidian is a great, customizable tool for note-taking and personal knowledge management. But before you migrate your life into Obsidian, you might want to know your options for backing up these notes to the cloud. While Obsidian offers a sync tool, it's a paid feature. So what if you're looking for a free option?

Luckily, you can back up and sync your Obsidian notes to the cloud for free. But depending on the service you use, your mileage may vary.

3 Google Drive

Easy cloud syncing between Windows PCs