Are you tired of repetitive tasks eating into your valuable time on Mac? Your Mac is a powerhouse, and with a few clever tweaks, you can unlock its hidden ability to automate those tedious chores. From simple settings tweaks and shortcuts to powerful workflows, the tips below will make your digital life smoother and more efficient. First, I will start with the usual System Settings tweaks for your basic tasks and move to third-party apps to fly through complex workflows.

6 Automate Focus profiles

Create a distraction-free environment