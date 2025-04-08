Summary FreeDOS 1.4 is updated with new features and organized packages.

The download options make it easy to run old DOS apps once again.

It's recommended to run FreeDOS in a virtual machine, but it can also be installed on a PC.

Do you remember using DOS to run programs and open files? If you do, I'm sorry to hear about the back pain—I'm right there with you, buddy. But you should also check out this update for FreeDOS. First released back in 1994 and with fond memories of its 30th birthday still in its mind, this program is still an excellent go-to for running legacy applications that relied on the UI-less system. Now, it has received its big 1.4 update, which includes some nice additions to its repertoire.

You can check out all the details over on the FreeDOS 1.4 page, as well as links to download the system. Here's what's new in version 1.4:

Download the FreeDOS 1.4 distribution! This version includes an updated FreeCOM, Install program, and HTML Help system. This also includes improvements to many of the utilities including FDISK, JEMM, 7Zip, FORMAT, FASM, MORE, RUNTIME, and more! Packages have been reorganized in FreeDOS 1.4 so they will be easier to find: The LiveCD installs a complete user-based DOS system including standard DOS programs, Applications, Archivers, Device Drivers, Games, Networking, Sound, and basic tools. Use the BonusCD to install Development, Editors, Boot Tools, OpenGEM, and extra utilities.

I've never given FreeDOS a try before, but by the looks of the download options, it's a really good way to get old DOS apps up and running one more time. The people behind FreeDOS recommend you run it in a virtual machine, but there's absolutely nothing stopping you from installing it on your PC. In fact, FreeDOS has a floppy disk option, so you can install it on PCs that are so old they don't know what a CD looks like.

Either way, we hope that FreeDOS sticks with us for decades to come. And if this got you in a retro mood but you're not sure about using a full-blown DOS system, why not give DOSBox a try instead? In fact, our very own Joe Rice-Jones used DOSBox to play the games that first got them into gaming, and picked out their 10 favorites.