Key Takeaways Higher refresh rates lead to smoother visuals in gaming, but require technology like FreeSync or G-Sync to optimize GPU and monitor sync.

Nvidia's G-Sync is more advanced, but AMD has caught up with FreeSync, offering more options at varying price points.

Certified monitors can support both technologies, so purchasing an AMD or Nvidia GPU with a monitor won't lead to buyer's remorse.

When shopping around for a graphics card or gaming monitor, you've likely come across the terms AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Both technologies work similarly, synchronizing the connected display and GPU for smoother gaming. But which is the superior technology (and choice)? The results may surprise you and this guide will compare AMD's FreeSync against Nvidia's G-Sync to help you decide which monitor to buy.

What is FreeSync, G-Sync, and VSync?

It all started with the V

A monitor has a set refresh rate, measured in hertz (Hz). A 60 Hz display will refresh 60 times each second whereas a 144 Hz pointer can refresh up to 144 times per second. A higher refresh rate offers smoother visuals, especially when the scene changes frequently such as racing or shooters. It's becoming more common to see monitors with higher refresh rates, even at 4K. Graphics cards are becoming more powerful but we've always had the issue of synchronizing the GPU with the monitor.

The GPU may be sending between 20 and 130 frames to the monitor, which can only refresh 60 times per second. This mismatch in signal and processing results in the display dropping frames, stuttering, or screen tearing. Part of what makes video games so popular is allowing players to lose themselves in a virtual world, but this immersion is shattered when the display has issues maintaining a smooth frame rate. That's where FreeSync, G-Sync, and V-Sync come into play.

FreeSync and G-Sync are a little more advanced than VSync, but it was more than likely the only option available unless you had an Nvidia GPU and certified G-Sync panel. VSync (or vertical sync) sees the GPU only sending enough frames that the screen can handle. It does this by taking the maximum refresh rate and setting that as the limit for the graphics card to work with. The GPU will then carry out some fancy behind-the-scenes tasks to ensure you don't see any screen artifacts.

It's not flawless as if the GPU lags behind the monitor refresh rate, you'll notice stuttering as the monitor waits for the GPU to send new frames. G-Sync takes VSync and forces the monitor to match the game's frame rate, up to its maximum refresh rate. This allows the GPU to remain synchronized with the monitor using hardware, regardless of frame rate. It also helps limit the impact this process has on input and response times. AMD's FreeSync is a similar technology to G-Sync but they're not identical.

Related Best gaming monitors in 2024 From high refresh rate panels to 4K displays, these are the best gaming monitors you can buy.

FreeSync vs. G-Sync

So which is best?

Close

At their core, FreeSync and G-Sync are two different technologies attempting to solve the same problem. Nvidia and AMD developed them to synchronize the monitor with the graphics card and allow the GPU to control the refresh rate so everything matches. There's no tangible difference between FreeSync and G-Sync, but this wasn't always the case. Nvidia was able to develop its G-Sync technology earlier and roll out impressive features on supported monitors. AMD has since caught up and you'd have a difficult time determining which is running on a blind test.

The terms are largely viewed as marketing labels for graphics cards and monitors. If you own an Nvidia GPU, Nvidia wants you to buy a G-Sync monitor. AMD is the same with FreeSync screens, but either will work with the GPU you own, regardless of branding. Nvidia and AMD have been working with display manufacturers to offer support for both adaptive synchronization technologies and most displays released in recent years will work with either. For Nvidia GPUs, monitors will be either G-Sync Compatible, G-Sync, or G-Sync Ultimate.

G-Sync Compatible G-Sync G-Sync Ultimate Adaptive Sync support Uses Nvidia's hardware Improved HDR support Nvidia certified Proprietary Adaptive Sync Higher refresh rates and brightness Variable Overdrive support

G-Sync Compatible are monitors Nvidia has tested and confirmed to work with its branded GPUs. This isn't true G-Sync, but the same Adaptive Sync used by AMD GPUs. We're seeing more monitors with this type of G-Sync support as it's less costly to produce and uses less power thanks to no proprietary Nvidia module. Speaking of which, G-Sync is the middle ground for Nvidia's adaptive synchronization technology. This is where you'll find the company's module, support for Variable Overdrive, and some other exclusive features, as well as better calibration and validation.

Finally, G-Sync Ultimate is simply G-Sync displays with the same proprietary module and beefier specs. These are more expensive displays with better HDR support, higher levels of brightness, and higher resolutions and refresh rates. If you want the best Nvidia G-Sync display, go for a G-Sync Ultimate one. But if you'd rather not pay a small fortune for a monitor, AMD has you covered with its FreeSync, split into FreeSync, FreeSync Premium, and FreeSync Premium Pro.

FreeSync FreeSync Premium FreeSync Premium Pro Adaptive Sync support 200 Hz required for resolutions below UWQHD Improved HDR support AMD certified Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) required FreeSync Premium Pro HDR pipeline support 120 Hz required for resolutions below UWQHD

Instead of adding features and whatnot, AMD tends to offer Adaptive Sync on any FreeSync-compatible monitor with Premium and Premium Pro monitors simply offering better specifications. FreeSync is usually found on 120 Hz 1080p office and budget gaming monitors. FreeSync Premium requires the display to have a refresh rate of 200 Hz at resolutions below UWQHD (3440p) and Low Framerate Compensation (LFC) support. FreeSync Premium Pro offers the best AMD-certified displays with improved HDR support and the FreeSync Premium Pro HDR pipeline.

Related Best GPUs in 2024: Our top graphics card picks Picking the right graphics card can be difficult given the sheer number of options on the market. Here are the best graphics cards to consider.

There's no right (or wrong) answer

Will you regret buying an AMD GPU and certified FreeSync monitor? Absolutely not and the same goes for Nvidia cards and screens. Many displays are now certified to work with either brand, making choosing a GPU an easier process. So long as you ensure G-Sync or FreeSync is enabled, you'll be able to enjoy butter-smooth gaming. Manufacturers have managed to get Adaptive Sync right over the years and we've tried some excellent screens from the likes of Samsung, AOC, Philips, LG, and Asus.