Fresh Paranoid Android 11 builds out for the OnePlus 8 and 8T, Xiaomi Mi A3, and Redmi Note 8/8T

Team Paranoid Android has just released new builds of Android 11 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi A3, and Redmi Note 8 / 8T. The Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 2 builds are now available for the OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro and Mi A3, while the OnePlus 8T and Redmi Note 8 / 8T have received Ruby Beta 1 builds.

The Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 2 for the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro comes from XDA Recognized Developer ZVNexus. The build seems to be stable enough for day-to-day use, but the developer mentions Miracast support is missing, and you might also run into calling issues if you’re using Google Fi. If you’re interested, you can grab the latest build from the linked thread below. Do note that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro builds are no longer unified. If you’re coming from Beta 1, you can just sideload the OTA from recovery — everyone else must do a clean install.

Download Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 2 for OnePlus 8 / 8 Pro

ZVNexus also maintains the OnePlus 8T, and you can download the latest Paranoid Ruby Beta 1 for your device from the link below.

Download Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 1 for OnePlus 8T

The Mi A3’s Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 2 comes from XDA Senior Member Vishalcj17. Custom kernels are not supported at the time being, and you must be on the stock Android 11 firmware before migrating. If you run into any hardware related issue, the developer recommends reflashing the stock Android 11 firmware from fastboot. You can find the ROM zip and flashing instructions in the linked thread below.

Download Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 2 for Xiaomi Mi A3

Finally, the Redmi Note 8 / 8T has received Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 1 based on Android 11, courtesy of XDA Senior Member Adithya R. Before you flash the latest build, make sure you’re on the latest stable firmware (willow) or latest China Beta firmware (ginkgo). A clean install is required if you’re coming straight from another ROM or Paranoid Quartz builds. Hit the link below to grab the ROM zip.

Download Paranoid Android Ruby Beta 1 Redmi Note 8 / 8T