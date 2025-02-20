If you’ve been in the self-hosting community for a while, you may already be aware that you can run firewalls, DNS servers, and traffic monitoring tools on local hardware to add an extra layer of security to your home network. But your network setup and online privacy aren’t the only things you can safeguard with self-hosted services.

With their monitoring, tracking, and notification-based alert facilities, surveillance platforms can help you keep a vigilant eye on your home. Plus, you can self-host these tools to add an extra layer of privacy to your living space. If you’re looking for a self-hosted surveillance solution, you won’t be disappointed with Frigate.

4 It's a lightweight container

Even a Raspberry Pi can handle this NVR tool

Home servers built from old enterprise-grade hardware are ideal for hardcore experiments, but not everyone has the space or money to run power-hungry components 24/7. If you’re using an ARM-based NAS or an SBC as your primary self-hosting workstation, Frigate’s lightweight nature can offer decent performance in your NVR workloads. For a budget-friendly surveillance system, you can pair one of the newer Raspberry Pi models with an affordable IP camera, with an efficient Frigate container managing the software side of your security solution.

3 Solid detection and tracking facilities

Gotta keep false positives to a minimum