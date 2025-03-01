Back in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I played guitar in a couple of screamo bands (apparently, that genre’s called Skramz now). We played high-energy shows all over New England—sometimes a few times a week—and with all the chaos on stage, breaking cables and jacks was just part of the deal. I picked up a soldering iron out of necessity, patching up the endless stream of broken guitar jacks and instrument cables. For nearly a decade, that’s where my soldering skills stalled.

Even after I stopped playing live as often, my love for music stuck with me—especially my obsession with vintage amps and effects pedals. That passion eventually led me down a new rabbit hole: modding guitar pedals. To pull it off, I had to level up my soldering skills and dive deeper into the world of electronic components. What started with a few basic mods quickly escalated into cloning pedals, designing circuits from scratch, repairing all kinds of gear, and eventually tackling surface-mount (SMT) repairs on modern PCBs.