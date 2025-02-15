In 1985, the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) redefined home gaming, but its innovations meant nothing without a way to control them. The console’s innovative architecture, as explored in console meets cartridge, gave developers unparalleled flexibility, allowing game cartridges to extend the system’s capabilities far beyond its built-in hardware. But none of that innovation would have mattered without a way to interact with it.

Before the NES, most controllers relied on joysticks or bulky disc-based inputs, but Nintendo had a different vision. Borrowing from their Game & Watch handhelds, they introduced the D-pad, allowing for responsive directional control in a compact form. This simple yet effective design was so influential that nearly every major game controller since has included some variation of it.

How did a small, plastic controller with just a few buttons become one of the most enduring designs in gaming history? In this article, we’ll break down its physical design, internal technology, and how it communicated with the NES, uncovering why this gamepad left such a lasting mark on the industry.

Inside the NES controller: A game-changing design

A departure from 2nd generation consoles

Source: Benajmin Zeman

In 1983, when Nintendo first launched the Famicom (i.e. Family Computer) in Japan, second generation home video game controllers were still heavily influenced by arcade cabinets, usually featuring joysticks with one or more buttons. Other systems, like the Intellivision (1979), had a disc-shaped pad on the bottom half of the controller and a 4-by-3 numeric keypad.

Similarly, the ColecoVision (1982) featured the same type of keypad but opted for a short joystick instead. Atari took another direction with their VCS console, first released in 1977, then rebranded as the Atari 2600 in 1982, and had a joystick and just one button. Nintendo initially planned to follow this standard, even reverse-engineering American joystick controllers to study their design.