On April 24, 2025, 11 Bit Studios announced development of Frostpunk: 1886, a complete remake of Frostpunk, the original grimdark citybuilder from 2018. Premiered via a teaser trailer, Frostpunk: 1886 is set for a 2027 release window. The team over at 11 Bit Studios provided that roughly 30-second teaser trailer, a short video description section within, and a new Steam listing for all of us to analyze.

New game, familiar setti