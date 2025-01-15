With the ever-evolving landscape of technology, you might expect laptops to keep getting better and better every year. And for the most part, that is true. But there are always some aspects of laptops that seem to be a constant issue, even as the technology evolves.

Whether it's simple cost-cutting or out-of-touch decision-making, some companies keep making baffling choices when it comes to their devices, and while it doesn't make those laptops bad, it does make them less exciting than they could be. Here are a few examples of frustrating decisions laptop makers won't stop making.

8 Include a ton of bloatware

Whether it has purpose or not, it's just too much

A tale as old as time, isn't it? PC makers have been bundling all kinds of software with their laptops for as long as laptops have existed, and most of the time, it feels like these companies are trying to justify the value of a laptop with the most random junk you can imagine thrown into the laptop's software.

Sometimes, these are just system-related apps that do have some features like driver updates and system settings not offered by Windows. But many times, the settings offered in these apps just duplicate what's already offered in Windows, or they stack on top of it. A good example is performance modes, which Windows already offers, but many of these included apps also offer, and they either just change the Windows setting, or they don't, which means you're still leaving performance on the table unless you change both.

And then, many other times, the included software is just some kind of upsell. Some apps are for premium customer support you may have out of the box. Some apps are just third-party tools you don't need at all. A lot of PCS include antivirus software, which is often the worthless McAfee. Others include some kind of phone connectivity app, and many others just include things like Microsoft Office, which require a license that's sold separately. There's a lot of useless stuff packed into today's laptops, and it makes it important to debloat your Windows PC before you start using it.

7 Adding AI logos to the design

Worthless logos just make your laptop age poorly

A trend that kind of started in 2024 but is also kind of cyclical is the idea of adding AI logos to the design of a laptop. I say cyclical because every now and then, there's something companies feel the need to brag about with random logos on the chassis of their laptops, but AI is one of the most prominent and recent examples.

HP and Acer were two of the most guilty of this, adding AI logos to most of their premium laptops (Acer even had an AI light on the touchpad of the Swift 14 AI, which was insane). It's just an incredibly tacky part of the laptop's design, and most importantly, it screams insecurity. These laptops are trying to say "we can do AI, we swear!", but this is the kind of stuff you only really see when this technology is new and not very good at all. A laptop with an AI logo today is probably going to be far worse at AI than a laptop without said logo in the next couple of years.

It just ages your laptop in a way that's totally unnecessary, because whenever you look at that logo, you'll be reminded of how stupid it was that the logo was there in the first place.

6 Premium laptops with low-end specs

16GB of RAM for the MacBook Pro?