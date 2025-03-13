In the GPU wars, AMD has always lagged behind Nvidia in ray tracing performance. Whether you look at the RX 6000, RX 7000, or even the latest RX 9000 series, Nvidia still holds the better cards when it comes to demanding ray-traced titles. While AMD's RDNA 4 GPUs are closer than ever to Nvidia's offerings, I'm more impressed by what Team Red has achieved with its latest iteration of FSR.

FSR 4 represents one of the biggest leaps in AMD's upscaler in ages. FSR 3 was nearly unusable due to a myriad of issues, such as blurring, shimmering, and handling of fine details. In contrast, FSR 4 is now highly competitive with Nvidia's DLSS 4, offering virtually the same performance and visual quality. On top of that, it's available to a wider audience, thanks to value-for-money GPUs like the RX 9070 XT.

Related 3 reasons why AMD finally used AI for FSR 4 AMD's FSR 3 wasn't far behind the competition, but FSR 4 needed sweeping changes for truly impressive gains

4 The visual differences are slimmer than ever

FSR is no longer inferior

The biggest complaint gamers had with FSR 3 was the inferior image quality when compared to DLSS 3. Where DLSS resulted in a mostly flawless (as most people perceived it) upscaled image, the visual artifacts present in FSR's output were immediately recognizable. Fast-moving objects appearing blurred, shimmering around fences, hair, and the like, and an overall choppy experience were common complaints with FSR 3.

The experience with FSR 4 couldn't be more different — almost all the deficiencies of FSR 3 have been eliminated, resulting in a vastly superior image and motion clarity. Even when compared to Nvidia's DLSS 4, which is still ahead, the differences aren't huge. The DLSS 4 image is more stable and clear for now, but improvements in FSR 4 are sure to get rid of the minor differences between the two upscalers.

The biggest takeaway from the RX 9000 launch is that FSR is now competing head-to-head with DLSS. If you were contemplating switching from Nvidia to AMD this generation, FSR should not be an area of concern anymore. The benefits of FSR 4, however, are limited to the RX 9000 series, whereas most features of DLSS 4 are available on older-gen RTX cards.

Related 5 reasons DLSS and FSR are game-changers for budget gaming PCs Budget gaming PCs deal with aa ton of constraints. DLSS and FSR help ease the load

3 It offers the same performance uplift

Another win for AMD